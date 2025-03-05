Is Ownership the Problem for the Wizards?
Conflicting priorities for Washington Wizards ownership has been causing the team problems for a long time, and this season is no exception.
Theodore "Ted" Leonis is the majority owner of the Washington Wizards. He has been running the show for the Wizards since June 2010. Upon purchasing the team, the Wizards had only 26 wins for the season in 2009. Despite their struggles, Leonis was prepared for the task and still went through with the purchase.
As the Wizards continue to struggle with the worst record this season, it is important to look back on the years prior as well. Success has been hard to find for this team. Since Leonis purchased the Wizards in 2010, they have had just five seasons of making the playoffs.
Since he became the owner, the Wizards rank No. 24 in the entire league in win percentage. The road has been rocky for Leonis and the Wizards.
Additionally, Leonis has other business ventures in his life as well. Not only does he own the Wizards, but he also owns the Washington Capitals of the NHL, the Washington Mystics of the WNBA, and even the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G-League. Capital One Arena is something else Leonis has ownership of, which happens to be the arena the Wizards, Mystics and Capitals share to play their home games in.
It is safe to say that Leonis is spreading his attention thin as a club owner. He is an extremely busy businessman. In Washington, the Commanders had a great season and are making a lot of improvements. Their new owner, Josh Harris, has indeed made a difference.
However, Harris is also the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. This season, they are almost as bad as the Wizards have been. No doubt, Harris has had a hard time juggling those two teams in his life.
Leonis may be struggling with the same thing. Ownership may be the ultimate issue with the Wizards.
