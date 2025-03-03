Inside The Wizards

More Wins Coming for Wizards?

The Washington Wizards could be winning more games in their future.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards only have 11 wins this season, but that doesn't mean more aren't coming along the way.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that the Wizards are due for a bit of a boom in the month of March, believing that the team will win four more games after beating the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend.

"As the rest of the league’s cellar-dwellers pivot more aggressively into full tank mode this March, the Washington Wizards will stick to business as usual. That Washington has spent the entire season playing as poorly as possible is actually an advantage; other teams will shut down starters and shelve banged-up contributors, closing the gap between them and the league-worst Wiz," Hughes writes.

"Another factor in a predicted five-win month: Washington nearly got there in February, racking up a season-high four victories. The Wizards haven’t won more than five games in a calendar month since January of 2023, but they did manage to secure exactly five victories once last season…in March.

"The 10-win Wizards have plenty of clearance between themselves and the rest of the NBA’s pursuers of lottery position, so they can afford to continue playing as well as they can (which isn’t all that well) while a few other squads sink to their level, creating the chance for some culture-building wins."

If the Wizards were to hit this mark, it would give them 15 wins on the season, which would match their total from a year ago. It would be a big accomplishment for the team, especially considering the fact that they went through the entire month of November, and almost all of January without winning once.

The Wizards will look to pick up another win tonight when they visit the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.

