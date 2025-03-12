Jordan Poole is Making Impact for Wizards
Jordan Poole has been changing the narrative with the Washington Wizards. We know Poole to be a terrific scorer in the NBA. He stands at 6'4 and can score in numerous ways. He is already one of the league's best shooters. Perhaps he should have been in the NBA three-point contest during the NBA Allstar Weekend events this year.
He can also shoot anywhere on the floor. His nice mid-range game also helps open things up even more for him offensively. Jordan Poole also has a nice skillset and talent of getting to the basket. While he isn't much of a dunker like some of his teammates, his smooth and quick first step allows him to get easy layups whenever he wants.
As he drives to the basket, he sometimes is fouled as contact collapses on him. That too is no problem for Poole as he has shot 88% from the free throw line throughout his NBA career. There seems to be no stopping Jordan Poole. While he is a dominant scorer, he has added even more to his game offensively.
Jordan Poole has become someone who looks to get his teammates involved offensively. It is safe to say that he has become a good passer as well offensively. Just the other night, Jordan Poole marked 1,500 career assists. Playing alongside all of the talented players on the Wizards have helped him out in this endeavor.
He has always played alongside some of the game's best offensive players as he played next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, it is different now as he plays for the Wizards. As he plays for the Wizards, they are putting the ball in his hands as he is the go-to guy there. He also has good bigs for easy dunks as well. Jordan Poole is just getting started as he expands his game offensively.
