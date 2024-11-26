Inside The Wizards

Clippers vs. Wizards Preview: Back-to-Back Blues

The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) defends a shot by Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) defends a shot by Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards will have their work cut out for them tonight as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Capital One Arena.

The Wizards have lost 20 consecutive games where they have had zero days of rest. For the first time this season, they are playing a team that has had more rest than them coming into the game.

The Clippers last played on Monday when they lost to the defending champion Boston Celtics by 32 points at TD Garden, so they are coming into this game motivated with a chip on their shoulder.

The Clippers would like to use this game as a way to get back into rhythm as they face the Wizards, who hold the league's worst record through the first month of the season.

If the Wizards want to break this streak, they have to lean on their depth and attack quickly in the early parts of the game in order to build a cushion for the second half.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Clippers vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, November 27 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Clippers vs. Wizards Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PF P.J. Tucker (OUT - not with team)
  • SG Kobe Brown (QUESTIONABLE - back)
  • SG Norman Powell (OUT - hamstring)
  • SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - knee)

Washington Wizards

  • C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
  • SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

Clippers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Kris Dunn
  • SF Amir Coffey
  • PF Derrick Jones Jr.
  • C Ivica Zubac

Washington Wizards

  • PG Malcolm Brogdon
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News