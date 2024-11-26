Clippers vs. Wizards Preview: Back-to-Back Blues
The Washington Wizards will have their work cut out for them tonight as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Capital One Arena.
The Wizards have lost 20 consecutive games where they have had zero days of rest. For the first time this season, they are playing a team that has had more rest than them coming into the game.
The Clippers last played on Monday when they lost to the defending champion Boston Celtics by 32 points at TD Garden, so they are coming into this game motivated with a chip on their shoulder.
The Clippers would like to use this game as a way to get back into rhythm as they face the Wizards, who hold the league's worst record through the first month of the season.
If the Wizards want to break this streak, they have to lean on their depth and attack quickly in the early parts of the game in order to build a cushion for the second half.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Clippers vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, November 27 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Clippers vs. Wizards Injury Report
Los Angeles Clippers
- PF P.J. Tucker (OUT - not with team)
- SG Kobe Brown (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- SG Norman Powell (OUT - hamstring)
- SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - knee)
Washington Wizards
- C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
Clippers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Kris Dunn
- SF Amir Coffey
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Ivica Zubac
Washington Wizards
- PG Malcolm Brogdon
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
