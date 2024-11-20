LeBron James Slams Wizards Draft Choice
The Washington Wizards had two lottery picks during the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington to potentially form the next guard-big duo for the franchise.
So far, the Wizards may be 2-11, but they are excited about the flashes the two have shown. But LeBron James believes that the Wizards should have gone in a different direction and taken Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht.
Knecht, who was taken by LeBron's Lakers with the No. 17 overall pick, is making an early case for the Rookie of the Year award after scoring 37 points on 12 of 16 shooting including nine threes in a win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
"They didn't 'find' DK," James said via ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. "The other 16 teams f---ed it up. Did anybody watch him? S---. They just didn't f--- it up. You don't 'find' a SEC player of the year."
Knecht was projected to be an early lottery pick, but he kept sliding in the draft. There was a chance for the Wizards to take him at No. 14 when they traded into the spot, but needing a point guard, Washington selected Carrington.
The Wizards already had a lot of wings to work with, taking Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They also have Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert on the roster, but that didn't stop the Wizards from taking Kyshawn George with the No. 24 pick.
The Wizards could have taken Knecht, but given where the franchise is, they likely wouldn't have been able to give him the opportunity that the Lakers have by making him a starter in the frontcourt next to LeBron.
Fit matters in the NBA, and while Knecht could have been a Wizards building block, he appears to be maximizing his potential out in Tinseltown.
