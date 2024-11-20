Can Brian Keefe Get Wizards Back on Track?
The Washington Wizards are losers of nine straight games, all of which have come by at least nine points.
The losing streak has plumetted the Wizards to the bottom of the barrel in the NBA with a 2-11 mark that is only shared by the oft-injured Philadelphia 76ers.
After the team's latest loss against the New York Knicks, Wizards coach Brian Keefe appeared visibly disappointed about Washington's recent play.
"I'm the leader of this team. I'm the head coach of this team." Keefe said. "So I'll take the responsibility for the last two nights, not playing up to the competitive disposition that we should be playing with, especially defensively. That will be addressed as a group and we will get better. But that wasn't what we need to be, what our standards were. And we have to own that. And we have to look at ourselves and we have to get better."
The Wizards will have a handful of days to get reset before heading back to the floor, but it isn't wins that the team necessarily needs. Instead, the Wizards need to show some competitive edge. It would be one thing if the Wizards were playing these games close and losing by a few points, but they have been blown out in nearly every game on the losing streak.
Keefe was tasked with leading this team through the rebuild, but if he is unable to extract a competitive edge from these players, the Wizards may look to go in a different direction.
The Wizards liked what they saw from Keefe in an interim role last season, which is why he was promoted to begin the year. However, if the Wizards continue to lose like this, Keefe's seat may get a little bit of heat.
