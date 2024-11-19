Veteran PG Provides Needed Morale Boost to Wizards
The Washington Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA so far this season having dropped eight consecutive games, seven of which have been by more than double digits.
The constant losing can be troublesome for any team, especially a young one, but that's why veterans like Malcolm Brogdon are around to help smooth over any concerns.
“I think a lot of it is showing up to work, working hard every day, being an example, come with a positive attitude every day. It's not really the rah rah, the talking and all that. I think it's how you show up. If you show up with a good spirit because that's what a lot of young guys and other vets are looking at me for really is is how am I going to show up even though we're losing, even though we're not playing great basketball right now, all it takes is one win to get us out of this,” Brogdon said.
Brogdon knows a thing or two about winning, but he also knows about losing too. Brogdon was with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, who went 21-61. The year before, Brogdon was with the Boston Celtics, who made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat.
As someone who has recently been on both ends of the spectrum in the NBA, that experience can prove to be extremely valuable for a Wizards team whose core is just learning about life in the pros.
Brogdon likely won't be with the Wizards for long as he has an expiring contract, so the young players on the team should soak up his knowledge while he's in the nation's capital.
