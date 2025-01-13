Inside The Wizards

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back

The Washington Wizards host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

Apr 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives into the lane defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards hope to get the foul taste out of their mouth from last night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

The Wolves are also hoping to get past their previous game, a two-point loss at home to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wolves had a lead going into the fourth quarter, but they were unable to keep things going in their favor. Memphis was able to blow past Minnesota and pick up the close win.

The Wolves will have a good chance to get their lick back against the Wizards, who currently hold the worst record in the NBA at 6-31. Washington has played better than it did against Oklahoma City, and it will look to show that against Minnesota.

The Wizards will likely be without Malcolm Brogdon for the game as he is currently dealing with a plantar fascia contusion. He joins the usual suspects Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III and two-way forward Tristan Vukcevic on the injury report. As for the Wolves, only rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. is out.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, January 13, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (OUT - ankle)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • PG Anthony Edwards
  • SG Donte DiVincenzo
  • SF Jaden McDaniels
  • PF Julius Randle
  • C Rudy Gobert

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Published
