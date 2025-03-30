Should Wizards Hire Recently Fired Grizzlies Coach?
Some of the best surprises happen when no one expects them to happen. When that happens, it is best to take advantage of those moments and make the most of them. As the Washington Wizards are figuring things out, they may be able to do so with former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.
There have been quite a few surprises in the NBA lately. No one expected the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Luka Doncic. Another surprise was the firing of Jenkins in Memphis. Over the years, he has been one of the better coaches in the league.
As head coach of the Grizzlies since the 2019-20 season, he had a record of 250-215. That record gave him a 54% winning percentage. There are quite a few takeaways with his record over the years. One is that it isn't easy to win in the Western Conference.
It is not a secret that the West is the tougher conference in the NBA. In fact, many players and coaches prefer to be in the East so they can have an easier path to the playoffs. Additionally, having your best players available always helps win games in the NBA.
The Grizzlies have been known for having players missing in action. Desmond Banes is one of the Grizzlies best players. He happens to always miss time due to injuries as he plays hard on both ends of the court. Jaren Jackson Jr, as well as the star of the team in Ja Morant, are players who always miss games as well.
Morant has been a player missing games due to injuries, injury management, as well as suspension too. Despite not having his best player available, Jenkins still managed to find success with the backup players such as Scottie Pippen Jr and even former Wizards guard Tyus Jones.
With so many obstacles in his way and still being able to have success in the NBA, Jenkins may be a good candidate to be the next head coach for the Wizards. While Brian Keefe has been solid, it remains unclear if he is part of their future.
The future for the Wizards may be as early as next season as Khris Middleton has envisioned the Wizards being a playoff team sooner rather than later. Additionally, bringing in Jenkins could help the Wizards sign Ja Morant. Jenkins should definitely be on the Wizards radar.
