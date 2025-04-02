Should Wizards Shut Down Kyshawn George?
There comes a point in life when you may have seen enough from someone or something and you have already made your mind up regarding it. As the season comes to its conclusion, the Washington Wizards certainly may feel this way regarding many of their young players. The time may be now for the Wizards to make a decision related to a very important player of their team.
With just a handful of games left in the regular season, the Wizards are faced with some difficult decisions to make. Should they sit and rest the core and heartbeat of the team? Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert are already done for the season as they rest and rehab their injuries.
They had nothing to play for, unlike Jordan Poole who continues to play. He has been playing at a high level and continuing to break multiple records for himself and the team. However, in the case of Kyshawn George, he doesn’t have anything to play for.
George hasn’t been seen on the court in a game since March 24th. That was the game against the Toronto Raptors where he only managed to log two minutes after injuring his ankle. George certainly is a vital part of the team and an even more vital part to the future of basketball for the Washington Wizards. With that being the case, should the Wizards bring him back this season?
With just seven games left, the correct answer is no. He has proved to be a force on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor for the Wizards. He is a player they have relied on heavily this season. He appears to be a player they can build around or even a very high-end role player. Risking further injury that could potentially require surgery for George would be devastating. The Wizards will be wise to rest Georg
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!