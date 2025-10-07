Why Wizards Can Expect Big Year from Tristan Vukcevic
As the Washington Wizards continue to rebuild and evaluate young talent, one name many people should keep a close eye on this season is Tristan Vukcevic. After spending much of last year with the Capital City Go-Go in the G-League, Vukcevic is primed for a breakout year on the main roster, and the signs are all pointing in the right direction. We should be expecting a big season from the young big man.
In the G-League, Vukcevic got valuable minutes and in-game reps, allowing him to sharpen his skills and adjust to the speed and physicality of the American game. His time in the G-League wasn’t just a developmental stint. No, it laid the groundwork for an impressive call-up to the Wizards late last season. When given the opportunity, he showed noticeable improvement and delivered solid performances, flashing his potential as a stretch big with a high basketball IQ who may have reminded many of the Hall of Famer, Pau Gasol.
This summer, the Wizards doubled down on their belief in Vukcevic by bringing him back on a new deal. It’s a move that makes sense. With a roster that lacks depth and size in the frontcourt, Vukcevic is expected to take on a bigger role. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and provide length on defense fits a glaring need for the Wizards.
Beyond his G-League and NBA experience, Vukcevic spent the offseason training and competing with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during FIBA play. That experience may prove invaluable. Vukcevic himself said, “Seeing how [Jokic] practices and how he plays really helped me — and IQ, like how to read the game, especially because we play the same position.”
Learning from a two-time MVP and one of the smartest big men to ever play the game of basketball could accelerate Vukcevic’s development. With valuable reps under his belt, mentorship from Jokic, and a clear opportunity in Washington’s rotation, Vukcevic is set up for a big year. Don’t be surprised if he becomes one of the Wizards’ breakout players in the 2025-26 season.
