Inside The Wizards

Why Wizards Can Expect Big Year from Tristan Vukcevic

The Washington Wizards should be excited this season as Tristan Vukcevic has added to his game.

Tyrone Montgomery

Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Washington Wizards continue to rebuild and evaluate young talent, one name many people should keep a close eye on this season is Tristan Vukcevic. After spending much of last year with the Capital City Go-Go in the G-League, Vukcevic is primed for a breakout year on the main roster, and the signs are all pointing in the right direction. We should be expecting a big season from the young big man.

In the G-League, Vukcevic got valuable minutes and in-game reps, allowing him to sharpen his skills and adjust to the speed and physicality of the American game. His time in the G-League wasn’t just a developmental stint. No, it laid the groundwork for an impressive call-up to the Wizards late last season. When given the opportunity, he showed noticeable improvement and delivered solid performances, flashing his potential as a stretch big with a high basketball IQ who may have reminded many of the Hall of Famer, Pau Gasol.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic
Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) watches as center Nikola Jokic (15) prepares to shoot the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This summer, the Wizards doubled down on their belief in Vukcevic by bringing him back on a new deal. It’s a move that makes sense. With a roster that lacks depth and size in the frontcourt, Vukcevic is expected to take on a bigger role. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and provide length on defense fits a glaring need for the Wizards.

Beyond his G-League and NBA experience, Vukcevic spent the offseason training and competing with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during FIBA play. That experience may prove invaluable. Vukcevic himself said, “Seeing how [Jokic] practices and how he plays really helped me — and IQ, like how to read the game, especially because we play the same position.”

Learning from a two-time MVP and one of the smartest big men to ever play the game of basketball could accelerate Vukcevic’s development. With valuable reps under his belt, mentorship from Jokic, and a clear opportunity in Washington’s rotation, Vukcevic is set up for a big year. Don’t be surprised if he becomes one of the Wizards’ breakout players in the 2025-26 season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News