Takeaways From Wizards Final Day
The Washington Wizards' season comes to a close, but not without plenty to take from it. Leaving the arena for the final time, there were a few main points that stuck heading into the offseason.
Front Office
Like every great organization, the standard goes from the top down. Head Coach Brian Keefe and the players had much to say about what General Manager Will Dawkins is doing. Not only has he hit on all five draft picks he has chosen, but it's the type of players that matter. Versatility is the name of the game in the NBA, and Dawkins has built a roster comprised of players who can play and defend multiple positions.
Character is something else that is prioritized in DC. He's drafted players who have high character traits and great work ethics. Talent isn't everything and the biggest question the Front Office has for most of the players they've looked at or are looking at is, are they teachable and do they want to learn? This young core is progressing because they strive to get better, day in and day out.
Finally, passion. How much does the player love to play basketball? There is a long list of players who came into the NBA for a paycheck or relied on their athleticism without trying to get better. This team is comprised of players who love the game. They love what they do, and that's exactly the type of players that Wizards fans should want to represent them going forward.
Locker room chemistry
The Wizards have a balanced team of young prospects, young players with experience, and veterans who have been around the block a couple of times. This is the best locker room that the Wizards have had in a long time. Why? Connection, habits, and energy. These guys connect and are on the same sheet of music. They act as a unit, on and off the court.
Veterans like Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton have helped the young players build good habits. When it comes to on the court, they've helped them build off the small things like not arguing with officials or using controlled aggression, even though Smart likes to give the officials his opinion from time to time. Off the court, they've taught them how to keep themselves in top shape and what and what not to eat. To treat their body like their moneymaker, because it is.
They've bought into Brian Keefe
Yes, Brian Keefe is a first-time Head Coach and has just completed his first full season as an NBA Head Coach. While he has a ways to go when it comes to his personal development, the players have bought into the culture and standard he's trying to establish. He's a players' coach who holds his guys to a standard. He's created an atmosphere of playing hard and enjoying it at the same time. They want to play tough, but they enjoy doing it together as a team. They want to come to work. That's culture, that's progress. The Wizards are in a good place, and it's only going to get better. Stay tuned.
