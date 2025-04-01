Takeaways From Wizards' Loss to Heat
Last night, the Washington Wizards lost their 59th game of the season. However, it's all good because we all know what the assignment is: rebuilding. It's not that the Wizards lost, it's how they lost. While it last night's game against the Miami Heat wasn't as bad as when they gave up 162 points to the Pacers, it was still ugly to watch.
While they lost on both ends of the court, their lack of energy suggests that they lost before they stepped on the court. Are they just going through the motions, knowing that the endgame is a top-three pick, if not the top pick?
Energy matters
One of the biggest conundrums from last night's loss was the lack of energy, especially on the defensive end. The Heat were the better team and came in with an obvious talent gap, but they shouldn't have been able to waltz into the paint with ease. This team is young so why the lack of effort? One theory is that the Wizards are going full throttle with tanking. The other is that the young players have become comfortable, knowing that they're afforded more leeway due to their age and the current status of the franchise. The Wizards will need to get back to an atmosphere of competition and always fighting for their spots. Nothing is given.
Culture matters
They also need to get back to the standard of playing hard, playing to win. Effort, reliability, and defense are a mentality. Being a hard-nosed defender and overall player requires a culture where a high standard and accountability are prioritized. HC Brian Keefe did a solid job building one and veterans like Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton have raved about the atmosphere in DC. The problem is the same problem with their energy, they've gotten comfortable.
Leadership matters
In terms of leadership, the Wizards have a list of players with experience that the Wizards can lean on. Anthony Gill, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton have been great influences on the Wizards' young core. Jordan Poole has taken a massive step this season when it comes to not only his on-court play but also in the locker room. Last night, he was directing young guys and trying to teach them. Same thing with Marcus Smart. Leadership is important and is one of the most vital parts of a rebuild, and with any championship team. It's all about small steps.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!