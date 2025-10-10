Trade Idea Reunites Wizards With Former Leading Scorer
The Washington Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks last season, and never looked back.
The long-awaited move seemed best for both sides, with the Wizard of over three seasons starting to get publicly antsy after several years of generally-uncompetitive hoops. The franchise, meanwhile, had less use for the shot-happy forward, who was less useful in blocking the organization's cluster of recent draft picks than he was as a willing shot-taker on the middling Bradley Beal-led operation.
Trading Kuzma would have helped the prospects in the long run, even if the Wizards hadn't recouped any value for the veteran wing, but the fact that they won the trade only further fortified the organization's rebuilding effort. They got another, more mature veteran in the form of Khris Middleton, as well as a recently-drafted player to add to their ranks in AJ Johnson.
Kuzma's subsequent playoff struggles only further emphasized the Bucks' shortsightedness, as he only won one more postseason game than the Wizards did last spring. That's what makes Bleacher Report's recent proposed mock trade interesting; they brought up the idea of bringing Kuzma, as well as a young player in Andre Jackson Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick swap, back to DC in exchange for CJ McCollum.
The idea is certainly enticing to a win-now team like the Bucks, intent on doing what it takes to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy while lacking anything resembling a well-balanced roster. They need competent NBA-caliber guards, especially after losing the injured Damian Lillard for nothing this summer, and his former teammate in McCollum still remains a valuable scorer.
"If things didn't go well, Milwaukee could simply let McCollum walk in 2026 (when he's a free agent), something it can't do with Kuzma (whose deal expires a year later)," Andy Bailey wrote.
He goes on to rationalize with the Wizards' asset prioritization, willing to trade for bad contracts assuming they're coupled with the right assortment of prospects and picks.
"As for the Wizards, getting any draft consideration, even a pick swap, is a decent haul for a 34-year-old, 6'3" guard. Andre Jackson Jr. could be an interesting addition to Washington's young core. And Kuzma might be movable a year from now, when he's on an expiring contract."
McCollum's already proved himself more valuable than Kuzma's been off-the-court before logging an NBA second with the Wizards, though, already earning shoutouts as a vocal veteran with a real interest in showing the next generation how to remain valuable and alive in the league. That's to say nothing of his in-game contributions, where he remains a consistent bet to score 20 points every night, while Kuzma's actually gone on record in preferring his numbers over Washington's team-oriented approach.
While further picks, particularly those from the unstable Bucks, certainly look enticing, re-doing a trade without any mutual interest from the player or his former employer sounds short of a productive move.
