Top Potential Landing Spots for Wizards' Corey Kispert
As the Washington Wizards continue to rebuild, Corey Kispert stands out as one of the team’s most tradable assets. Entering a season focused on developing young talent and accumulating future draft picks, the Wizards could look to move Kispert to a team seeking a proven shooter and versatile wing.
Kispert's elite three-point accuracy, off-ball movement and basketball IQ make him an attractive piece for several franchises. Among the potential suitors, the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, and Chicago Bulls appear as logical destinations.
1. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets could be a particularly strong match. Brooklyn is a team still searching for its identity after the departures of its stars in recent years. Kispert would fit seamlessly into a system that needs consistent shooting and a reliable offensive presence. His ability to space the floor and play within a team concept could immediately earn him a starting role.
Given the Nets’ lack of high-end scoring options, Kispert could enjoy a breakout season as a featured perimeter threat. For Brooklyn, acquiring Kispert would not only bolster their shooting but also provide a potential cornerstone as they retool their roster.
2. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets, still in the hunt for another championship, represent another logical landing spot. Kispert’s shooting and basketball intelligence align perfectly with Denver’s system, which thrives on spacing and ball movement around Nikola Jokić’s playmaking. Coming off the bench, he could provide instant offense and serve as a valuable rotation player during playoff runs. A
dditionally, Kispert’s versatility allows him to fill in as a spot starter when needed, a role Denver often relies on due to injuries or lineup adjustments. His ability to stay ready and contribute efficiently would make him a low-risk, high-reward addition for the defending champions.
3. Chicago Bulls
Lastly, the Chicago Bulls make sense as a potential trade partner. The Bulls have struggled with perimeter shooting and depth, two areas where Kispert could make an immediate impact. His shooting would open up the floor for Josh Giddey, allowing him to attack the basket more easily. Kispert’s shooting will also give the team more offensive balance. Chicago’s front office has emphasized the need for better spacing, and Kispert’s arrival could address that weakness while also giving them another young player under team control.
Overall, trading Kispert could be mutually beneficial for both him and the Wizards. Each of these potential destinations offers a clear role and opportunity for growth, while Washington gains flexibility and future assets to continue its rebuilding process.
