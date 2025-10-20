Wizards Could Shatter Win Record Expectations
The element of surprise can sometimes be considered a powerful weapon to many. To be surprised is something that catches many individuals off guard and can give you the advantage. With that being the case, this could ultimately be one’s most dangerous weapon on many occasions. To pull this off, a lot of training and work behind the scenes has to take place. You have to work harder and outsmart the opposition to do so. The Washington Wizards may have done so this past offseason.
These last few years have not been good to the Wizards, to say the least. Throughout two 82-game seasons, the Wizards have a combined total of just 33 wins. This is something many people within the Wizards organization don’t like to discuss. The reason behind that is that it is a bit embarrassing. Despite the embarrassment, there is a reason for optimism within the Wizards. They have improved over the years, according to statistics. Within those 33 wins, they had 15 wins two seasons ago. That is what earned them the second overall pick to draft Alex Sarr. Last season, they worked hard and had a three-win improvement, getting 18 wins for the year. This season, they are expected to get 20 wins according to DraftKings. The element of surprise may come into play here as the Wizards could very well be in the hunt to make the playoffs.
With so many moves made, the Wizards could certainly find themselves within the NBA Play-In Tournament. Health would have to play a factor. The newly acquired CJ McCollum, along with Khris Middleton, will have a huge role if the Wizards find themselves in the postseason. Last season, we didn’t see much Khris Middleton because they were trying to secure a high draft pick and didn’t have much to play for. Middleton was also trying to take care of his body and health. With a fresh start and coming into this season completely healthy, we should see a lot of Middleton. We should also see a lot of McCollum because he always shows up. He is both dependable and consistent. With that being the case, the Wizards could see a huge jump in total wins this season in the ballpark between 30-35 wins.
This would only be the case if health is on the side of the Wizards. Also, the direction and plan of the Wizards will play a factor in the Wizards getting 30+ wins this season, too. They have accumulated a lot of young talent, with all eyes looking towards Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, and Sarr. If they have success and if the front office feels as if the roster construction is ready to win at a high level, then the Wizards could certainly be in line for 30+ wins this season and make the playoffs.
