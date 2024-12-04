Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Struggling With Shooting

The Washington Wizards need their rookie to get better shooting the ball.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) attempts a jump shot during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) attempts a jump shot during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr was taken with the No. 2 overall pick as a developmental project for the franchise.

Sarr, 19, came into the league with a strong defensive game but had struggles with shooting.

And in the first month or so of the season, those shooting struggles have persisted.

"Sarr, the second pick in the 2024 draft and the first big selected, has been the only Wizard to start every game so far," The Athletic's Law Murray writes. "Fifteen of Sarr’s starts have been at center, with three starts next to veteran free-agent acquisition Jonas Valančiūnas. Sarr has flashed some of the tools that made him a highly coveted prospect, and only seven players have blocked more total shots than Sarr (33). But outside of shooting a jumper, Sarr has few ways to consistently win right now, especially on offense, where he is making only 37.6 percent of his shots from the field. Out of 74 top-three picks drafted in the lottery era (since 1985) to attempt at least 10 shots per game and play 25 minutes per game, only Lonzo Ball (36 percent) had a lower field-goal percentage as a rookie."

Given where the Wizards are as a rebuilding team, the coaching staff has given Sarr the green light to take shots and continue shooting even if they don't go in at a great rate. The Wizards have an advantage as a team not looking to win as they can experiment with different looks and lineups while giving players like Sarr a chance to make mistakes as he learns how to play on the NBA level.

If the Wizards can embrace where they are and take advantage of the situation, Sarr may end up building that jump shot quicker than anticipated.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News