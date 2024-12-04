Wizards Rookie Struggling With Shooting
Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr was taken with the No. 2 overall pick as a developmental project for the franchise.
Sarr, 19, came into the league with a strong defensive game but had struggles with shooting.
And in the first month or so of the season, those shooting struggles have persisted.
"Sarr, the second pick in the 2024 draft and the first big selected, has been the only Wizard to start every game so far," The Athletic's Law Murray writes. "Fifteen of Sarr’s starts have been at center, with three starts next to veteran free-agent acquisition Jonas Valančiūnas. Sarr has flashed some of the tools that made him a highly coveted prospect, and only seven players have blocked more total shots than Sarr (33). But outside of shooting a jumper, Sarr has few ways to consistently win right now, especially on offense, where he is making only 37.6 percent of his shots from the field. Out of 74 top-three picks drafted in the lottery era (since 1985) to attempt at least 10 shots per game and play 25 minutes per game, only Lonzo Ball (36 percent) had a lower field-goal percentage as a rookie."
Given where the Wizards are as a rebuilding team, the coaching staff has given Sarr the green light to take shots and continue shooting even if they don't go in at a great rate. The Wizards have an advantage as a team not looking to win as they can experiment with different looks and lineups while giving players like Sarr a chance to make mistakes as he learns how to play on the NBA level.
If the Wizards can embrace where they are and take advantage of the situation, Sarr may end up building that jump shot quicker than anticipated.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!