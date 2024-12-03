Inside The Wizards

Wizards Stay at Bottom of Power Rankings

The Washington Wizards are unsurprisingly last in the NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) brings the ball up the court against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) brings the ball up the court against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are losers of 14 consecutive games, which makes them the worst team in the NBA.

In an unsurprising development, the Wizards also rank last in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Wizards’ losing streak is at 14 games, and they now rank last on both ends of the floor," Schuhmann writes. "The Wizards’ last chance to get an Emirates NBA Cup win this season is Tuesday in Cleveland, when they’ll likely be without Kuzma again. They’ll have a chance to end their 21-game losing streak in the second games of back-to-backs when they host the Grizzlies (who will also have played the night before) on Sunday."

The other teams in the bottom five alongside the Wizards are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Wizards continuing to lose, the team has to wonder when a win will come next. However, it isn't expected to come this week. After facing the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers in tonight's Emirates NBA Cup game, the team will head home for a three-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Denver Nuggets on Saturday and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. All three of those teams are currently over .500 and should give the Wizards a tough test each night.

A loss against the Mavs would tie the longest losing streak in franchise history, which is set at 16 games. The team lost 16 in a row last season and in the 2009-10 season, the year before the team drafted John Wall with the No. 1 overall pick. If the team lost the next three games, it would be the longest losing streak in franchise history.

The Wizards and Cavaliers are set to tip off tonight at 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News