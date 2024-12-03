Wizards Stay at Bottom of Power Rankings
The Washington Wizards are losers of 14 consecutive games, which makes them the worst team in the NBA.
In an unsurprising development, the Wizards also rank last in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.
"The Wizards’ losing streak is at 14 games, and they now rank last on both ends of the floor," Schuhmann writes. "The Wizards’ last chance to get an Emirates NBA Cup win this season is Tuesday in Cleveland, when they’ll likely be without Kuzma again. They’ll have a chance to end their 21-game losing streak in the second games of back-to-backs when they host the Grizzlies (who will also have played the night before) on Sunday."
The other teams in the bottom five alongside the Wizards are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.
With the Wizards continuing to lose, the team has to wonder when a win will come next. However, it isn't expected to come this week. After facing the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers in tonight's Emirates NBA Cup game, the team will head home for a three-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Denver Nuggets on Saturday and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. All three of those teams are currently over .500 and should give the Wizards a tough test each night.
A loss against the Mavs would tie the longest losing streak in franchise history, which is set at 16 games. The team lost 16 in a row last season and in the 2009-10 season, the year before the team drafted John Wall with the No. 1 overall pick. If the team lost the next three games, it would be the longest losing streak in franchise history.
The Wizards and Cavaliers are set to tip off tonight at 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
