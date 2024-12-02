Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Wizards' Losing Streak
The Washington Wizards have lost 14 consecutive games, completing the franchise's second winless month during the 2024 calendar year.
While the losing has taken its toll slowly but surely, Wizards guard Jordan Poole has some perspective on it.
“All it takes is one thing to bring everything together,” Poole said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. “But moments like this really show who loves the game, who wants to continue to work, who wants to continue to find ways to get better, who wants to get in the lab, who wants to watch film. So, it definitely tests your character, but we’ve got really good guys in that locker room.”
The Wizards have learned the extent of the character of their players, and that has some value in it that can't always be found when winning. Washington is learning who is fit for the long term and who doesn't work out with the current timeline.
Poole, the leading scorer on the team, enjoys this role of being a key piece, and he hopes that his leadership can push the Wizards into the right direction eventually.
“Every organization has to go through tough times in order to figure out what the good times are like, if that makes sense,” Poole said. “We’ve got to figure it out. We’re building a foundation. We’re laying pieces. It’s not supposed to be easy.”
Poole and the Wizards have the right mindset. They know they aren't a contender, so wins and losses aren't of paramount importance. Instead, this season is about building character, resolve and good habits so that things can run smoother when more talent eventually comes to the team through the next couple of drafts.
The Wizards return to the court tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
