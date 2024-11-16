Inside The Wizards

Wizards Start Hot, Finish Ice Cold in Loss to Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards in the NBA Cup opener.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (24) shoots the ball against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (24) shoots the ball against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are still on a losing streak after falling 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks in Friday night's NBA Cup game from inside State Farm Arena.

The Wizards' hot shooting from their previous game against the San Antonio Spurs continued in the first quarter as the team raced out to a double-digit lead. However, they managed to put up just 11 points in an abysmal second quarter that saw their lead evaporate for good.

The Wizards led by as much as 14, but then trailed by as much as 28 in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Hawks.

The Hawks had eight players score in double figures, including a team-high 25 from third-year pro Dyson Daniels. For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma led the way with 24 points while Jordan Poole added 22 and rookie center Alex Sarr dropped a new career-high with 20.

For the Wizards, the game marks a seventh consecutive loss, which is the worst in the NBA. Their only wins this season have come against the Hawks back in October.

The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak against the Detroit Pistons back at home on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News