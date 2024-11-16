Wizards Start Hot, Finish Ice Cold in Loss to Hawks
The Washington Wizards are still on a losing streak after falling 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks in Friday night's NBA Cup game from inside State Farm Arena.
The Wizards' hot shooting from their previous game against the San Antonio Spurs continued in the first quarter as the team raced out to a double-digit lead. However, they managed to put up just 11 points in an abysmal second quarter that saw their lead evaporate for good.
The Wizards led by as much as 14, but then trailed by as much as 28 in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Hawks.
The Hawks had eight players score in double figures, including a team-high 25 from third-year pro Dyson Daniels. For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma led the way with 24 points while Jordan Poole added 22 and rookie center Alex Sarr dropped a new career-high with 20.
For the Wizards, the game marks a seventh consecutive loss, which is the worst in the NBA. Their only wins this season have come against the Hawks back in October.
The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak against the Detroit Pistons back at home on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.
