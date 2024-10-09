Wizards Top Pick Receives Lukewarm Predictions
The Washington Wizards made the decision to select Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It was a move that they were excited to make and one that they hope will help turn around the trajectory of the franchise moving forward.
At 7-foot-0 and around 225 pounds, Sarr is a big body with a very good skill-set. He can handle the ball well for his size, play in the paint, or step out and knock down the perimeter shot.
Looking ahead to his rookie season, fans are hoping for Sarr to come in and put up big numbers right off of the bat.
RotoWire recently revealed their projections for the Wizards' rookie. They are not expecting a massive first NBA season from the young forward.
In their projections, they have Sarr averaging 10.8 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 steals.
While they aren't big projections, they're solid. No one should be expecting a rookie to come in and be an immediate star. However, it would be nice to see him end up performing above those expectations.
A more ideal goal would be to average at least 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Those numbers would be much more impactful for a team looking to make a big jump in the Eastern Conference.
Sarr is not going to be relied on as a primary scoring option. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are going to be the main go-to scorers. But, his ability to hit the three-point shot could make him a very solid complimentary piece to those two players.
Mostly, Washington will need him to step up on the defensive side of the court. With his size, he should be able to help protect the rim.
No one should put too much pressure on Sarr to perform at a star level this season. He's a prospect that will take a few years to develop fully. If he does develop to his full potential, he has the talent to be a star and a lethal scoring threat.
Hopefully, the Wizards will see continued improvement and development from Sarr throughout his rookie year. The projections from RotoWire would be acceptable, but the team certainly hopes he can surpass those numbers and put together an even stronger first year.
