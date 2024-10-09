Wizards Nearly Pulled Off Blockbuster Trade With Bucks
In June 2023, the Washington Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal, ending the guard's 11-year run in the nation's capital.
But before the Wizards dealt Beal to the desert, they almost dealt him to an Eastern Conference foe.
During a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, Beal revealed that Washington almost traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that would have sent Khris Middleton to the Wizards.
"They were trading Middy [Khris Middleton]," Beal said.
He added that Middleton had a player option and likely would not have re-signed with Washington, which was one of the reasons the trade ultimately did not go through.
Beal also wasn't crazy about the idea of the Bucks trading Middleton considering he had just helped lead Milwaukee to a championship in 2021.
"The loyalty part in that, trading somebody who won y'all a championship the previous year and was a key piece to y'all winning the championship, it didn't sit right with me," he said.
It also probably wouldn't have been the best move for the Wizards, either.
Middleton is 33 years old and declining, and Washington is clearly not even close to contending. Landing all of the first-round pick swaps in the three-team trade that also involved the Indiana Pacers was probably the right way to go for the Wizards.
At least as far as we know. After all, we are now just hearing about the whole Beal for Middleton talks.
Beal made three All-Star appearances in Washington and averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 46.3/37.5/82.2 shooting splits.
The Wizards originally selected the University of Florida product with the third overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!