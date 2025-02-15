Wizards Center Goes No. 1 Overall in Re-Draft

Inside The Wizards

Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr has gone through his fair share of ups and downs in his first season in the league.

However, the No. 2 overall pick out of France has flashed a lot of potential as he projects to be the Wizards' center of the future.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale conducted a 2024 NBA redraft where Sarr went No. 1 overall instead of No. 2.

"Quibble over Alex Sarr's offensive efficiency if you must. He's a rookie. And he plays on a Washington Wizards squad not yet built to make life easy for him," Favale writes.

"Worrying about his hands and general touch around the hoop is fair game. But the latter has improved over the course of this season, and he's flashed an operable three-point stroke and a variety of playmaking skills.

"Bake in his defensive tools and malleability, and, frankly, the 19-year-old is the sole prospect from this rookie class that's providing glimpses into real star upside."

San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle went No. 2 in Sarr's original spot. This isn't a knock on Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, who went No. 1 in June but fell to No. 5 in the redraft.

Sarr has been given the keys to be a focal point for the Wizards already, whereas Risacher hasn't had that luxury while with the Hawks. Sarr's inclusion in the team's primary core this season hasn't led to many wins, but the Frenchman gets to learn on the fly, and that may set him up for success better than some of these rookies on hotter teams.

Sarr will compete in tonight's Kia Skills Challenge alongside Risacher on "Team Rooks." Fans can watch tonight's festivities, which include the 3-Point and Dunk Contests, on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

