Wizards Sophomore Poised for Major Leap
With the 2025-26 season gearing up, many fans are curious in regard to what young Wizard is ready to make a jump in play. Washington had three first round picks in the 2024 draft, and used them all selecting Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Keyshawn George. Washington added yet another 2024 first round pick at the trade deadline, acquiring AJ Johnson from Milwaukee. Despite all four of these young men being immensely talented, a few stand out as particularly likely to break out.
Sarr stands out amongst the pack as the most likely to make a sophomore leap. The biggest reason behind or that being opportunity to thrive. Despite Washington having a plethora of young talent, they have a lot less depth at the center spot in comparison to other positions. As a result, Sarr will be gifted plenty of minutes to produce. Along with the influx of oppourtunity, Sarr showed improvments in his game throughout preseason. One of the bigger gripes about Sarr's rookie season was his excessive 3-point volume. He was took them in preseason, but with far more restraint. Rather then settling for jump shots, Sarr made an effort to get to the rim and finish. In other words; Sarr discovered that he is 7'1. The combination of Sarr's improvement and opportunity make his breakout seam like a sure thing.
Another young Wizard that looks prone to breakout is Kyshawn George. Washington took flyer on George coming out of a Miami, in hope of him developing into a point guard. Although he hasn't developed into a lead guard thus far, George has shown enough promise to warrant attention. George's biggest weapon is his versatility. His combination of length and ball handling allow him to be valuable in endless combinations of lineups and situations. Along with that, George has shown vast improvement as a scorer over the past year, dominating the competition in summer league — continuing that momentum into preseason. George has more than stamped himself into the Wizards rotation and he will likely see an influx of opportunity this season.
AJ Johnson and Bub Carrington will be in similar boats this year. Both of them are very talented players who will be given plenty of opportunity, but more than likely they wont be given as long of a leash compared to Sarr and George. Carrington is definitely in a more favorable position then Johnson. Carrington played in all 82 games last year for the Wizards, starting in 57 if them, and was an impact player throughout the entire year. Despite his success as a rookie, the acquisition of CJ McCollum and Tre Johnson this offseason, paired with the progression of AJ Johnson will likely hinder the production of Carrington. On that same notion, Johnson wont be given as many chances as last year. He has easily the most raw and underdevloped skillset in the Wizards backcourt, which will likely prevent him from being a constant in Washingtons rotation.
The Wizards have a lot going right with their young core. A solid combination of young and veteran talent, along with low expectations allow head coach Brian Keefe to experiment with how he utilizes his young talent. Expectations for wins amongst the fanbase are relatively low, but if a few of the sophomores can take the next step in their development, the Wizards could be sneak their way into the play-in picture.
