Why Veteran Presence is Important for Wizards
With the Washington Wizards well into what seams like a never-ending rebuild, they have seemingly taken a different approach heading into the 2025-26 season. The Wizards and their front office have done the part of bottoming out in the lottery and drafting young talent. Heading into this season, they have taken a unique approach on how to develop that talent. Over the past calendar year, the Wizards have went out of their way to trade for and acquire veteran talent, with some of the more notable members of that group being CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. Although McCollum and Middleton are past their prime years, they can still provide value to a rebuilding team.
The biggest thing that the veterans can provide is offensive stability. Both men have lost their burst and athleticism with age, and as a result their defense and impact have gone downhill. Despite their athletic limitations, both players have proven to be still capable of handling offensive loads.
McCollum has held steady as a 20+ point-per game scorer for the past decade and has shown no signs of slowing down. He has proven in the past to have the ability to handle a hefty load en route to leading a productive offense. Not only can McCollum provide stability, he will also help take a lot of pressure off of the Wizards' young guards, allowing them to thrive within their skillsets.
Middleton, on the other hand, has seen a noticeable decline in production over recent years. However, that is not to say he brings nothing to the table. One of the more impressive things that Middleton did last year was accepting that he isn't the same player he once was. Instead of him hunting isolation touches and shots, Middleton let the game come to him and thrived within his role. A large part of Middleton's dip in production last year was due to him shooting a career low 27.7% from three, which isn't indicative of the shooter is. Expect Middleton to return to the near 40% mark that he has sat at for the majority of his career.
Beyond just value that Middleton and McCollum bring this season, they also offer mentoring to the young talent of the Wizards. Many people have eluded to the similar skillsets of Kyshawn George and Middleton. Both players aren't the most athletically gifted, but they compensate for their lack of athleticism with great instincts and ability. On a similar note, AJ Johnson and Bub Carrington both stand a lot to gain from observing McCollum's skillset. Although neither Johnson or Carrington have skillsets that align perfectly with McCollum, they can still both learn from him.
It's not farfetched to say that the Wizards won't be very good this season. If fans are coming into this year with hopes and expectations of a playoff run, then they will likely be let down. Instead, fans should look for development. Look for young talent to take steps in the right direction, along with the team staying bought into head coach Brian Keefe's system. The Wizards may not be the best team in the league this season, but it's hard to argue that many other teams have a brighter future.
