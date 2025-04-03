Wizards' Forward Should Have Monster Game Against Magic
It is hard to believe the NBA regular season will soon end for every team in the league. With that being said, that does not mean we won't have any basketball to watch. The NBA Playoffs will soon begin. However, basketball for the Washington Wizards will soon end as they have been eliminated from playoff contention. Alex Sarr is taking advantage of the situation.
When we reach this point of the NBA regular season, players begin to take games off. NBA franchises are observant of their situation and they may not have anything to play for. Perhaps they have already clinched a playoff berth. On the other hand, maybe they have already been eliminated from possibly making the playoffs.
That is the case for the Wizards. As they are not going to make the playoffs, it is important for them to rest and protect their valuable assets and get a head start towards next season. They are doing just that as Jordan Poole will not play in their matchup against the Orlando Magic. Jordan Poole is the leading scorer for the Wizards.
Indeed, the Wizards will need to find a source of offense without having Poole available. That leaves the door wide open for Sarr to dominate in the game. After playing at a high level since the All-Star break, Sarr has cooled off offensively. He has scored in single digits four times throughout March.
We know what Sarr is capable of. We know how talented he is and what his ceiling could potentially be in the NBA on the offensive end. However, Poole was chasing NBA and Franchise History over the last couple of games. Additionally, the Wizards have looked to further develop other pieces on their team such as AJ Johnson and Colby Jones.
This game feels like a reminder of why Sarr should be considered for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Playing against Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is added motivation, as he did win the award during his rookie campaign. He isn't a good defender either. In their last meeting, Sarr led the team with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, so he should have a good display offensively for the Wizards again.
