Wizards Biggest Positions of Need in NBA Draft
The season is almost over for the Washington Wizards, and with that, many eyes will look towards the NBA Draft.
While the Wizards are headed for a top-three pick, they could still fall into the top-five, and while that would cause a massive meltdown for many Wizards fans, they could still fill many needs and maybe some wants.
When you look at the state of the franchise and how good their young core is, they can find the best player and the best fit. What positions on the roster are in the biggest need of an upgrade?
Power Forward
With the trade of Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wizards sent away their starting power forward, and while Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie, and Tristan Vukcevic have done a good job holding it down, none are long-term answers at the position.
Looking at the draft, Cooper Flagg is the obvious answer, and if the Wizards land the number-one overall pick, you roll with him. But what if they don't land the top pick? If the Wizards get the second or third pick, they could select Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey, and they would still be adding a potential face of their franchise.
The team is versatile enough to accommodate either player. Now, if they fall to the top-five, Derik Queen is the choice. He would slide right in next to Alex Sarr and form a hard-nosed bully ball frontcourt. Asa Newell is another prospect to keep an eye on.
Small Forward
Bilal Coulibaly looks like a fixture at small forward, but versatility is the name of the game in Washington, and he could move to shooting guard if the Wizards wanted to add another wing.
The team needs more scoring, and Bailey would be a great fit in Washington. While he needs to become more efficient and work on becoming more of a weapon when driving the lane, when it is all said and done, he'll be one of the deadliest scorers of not only this draft, but the entire NBA.
Nique Clifford could also be an option in the latter stages of the first round if they went in another direction with their initial pick.
Best Player Available
This draft is so deep that they could go in many different directions. With Jordan Poole's status unknown past the next couple of years, a guard like Harper or even Tre Johnson would work, depending on what they view as the best position for Bub Carrington long-term.
They could also add another center. While the team likes the front-court combo of Sarr and Vukcevic, competition is a good thing, and maybe they add Danny Wolf or Thomas Sorber to keep things interesting.
The point is, they have choices and they have the right front office to make them.
