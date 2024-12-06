Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Falling Out of Rhythm

The Washington Wizards are seeing one of their best players struggle mightily.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) abd Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) abd Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have struggled over the course of their 16-game losing streak, but second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly has seen a noticeable decline.

After starting the season off really hot averaging nearly 20 points per game, Coulibaly has cooled off. He has failed to reach double digits in scoring in any of the last five games, including a four-point performance on 0 of 10 shooting in the team's latest loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite his slump, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe believes he can snap out of this.

“Sometimes you get a little out of rhythm in certain things,” Keefe said of Coulibaly. “I think he's a little out of rhythm. We've added some new guys to the lineup sometimes different combinations can cause some of that. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes you go in these little things in your season, in your career. I got great faith in Bilal and his character and who he is. I actually thought he played a pretty game. [He] just didn't make some of the shots he has been making but he was aggressive. I thought his defense was pretty good at times. He'll get out of this I believe in his character.”

In a different situation, Coulibaly may have been benched. However, given the Wizards' current rebuild, Coulibaly is being granted the chance to shoot out of his slump. He may not have that opportunity with other teams than he would with the Wizards, so he should take advantage of what's in front of him and embrace the challenge.

Coulibaly and the Wizards will return to the floor tomorrow night when they take on the Denver Nuggets at home in hopes of avoiding the longest losing streak in franchise history. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News