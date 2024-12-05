Inside The Wizards

Wizards Forward Named Trade Target

The Washington Wizards could see one of their players hit the trade block.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are figuring out which players they want to make available ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

A player that could have interest from around the league, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, is Wizards veteran forward Kyle Kuzma.

"In Washington, forward Kyle Kuzma is viewed as one of the team leaders who keeps the Wizards competitive while helping to build the development of the other young players around him as a forward who can score and defend," Scotto writes. "Teams around the league believe the 29-year-old forward is worth monitoring as a trade candidate due to his skillset and declining salary over the next two years while in his prime years. Executives around the league also believe Kuzma doesn’t fit the long-term timeline of Washington’s young core."

Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points per game this season. It's a step below from what he's been able to do over the last two seasons averaging over 20 points per game, but he has gotten acclimated to playing alongside new players and dealing with injuries to his groin and rib throughout the first part of the season.

Kuzma's experience as a former NBA champion and player who can provide depth make him an intriguing option for contending teams. Scotto reports that the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers inquired about him last year and that the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers could also be interested in him.

It remains to be seen whether these are just rumors or a legitimate possibility, but for now, Kuzma is focusing on what he can do to make the Wizards better for the time being.

Kuzma is still sidelined with a rib injury, but he will watch from the bench as the Wizards face off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

