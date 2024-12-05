Inside The Wizards

Should Wizards Trade Veteran Center?

The Washington Wizards will face a decision in regards to their veteran center at the trade deadline.

Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards will face a difficult decision in regards to veteran center Jonas Valanciunas as the trade deadline gets closer.

Valanciunas, 32, signed a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason with the Wizards, making him a free agent in 2027, but also someone on an extremely tradable contract.

HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto is saying that there is interest around the league in acquiring Valanciunas via trade.

"Playoff-caliber teams needing help at center have cited Jonas Valanciunas as a potential trade target. Valanciunas was acquired in a sign-and-trade from the New Orleans Pelicans to be a veteran mentor to No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr and take a load off the young rookie guarding bigger frontcourt players. Valanciunas has been efficient as a reserve center for Washington this season. Behind the scenes, Valanciunas has helped Sarr’s development by going up against him in practice and teaching him things on both sides of the ball," Scotto writes.

This puts the Wizards in a precarious position. Valanciunas is someone who could net some more draft capital for the Wizards in the next few years. But is that the direction Washington wants to go in?

While the Wizards are focused and fixated on the future, there is also a lot of value in having veterans on the roster that can mentor and ingratiate the younger players into the NBA. That's why Valanciunas was brought in the first place, but the Wizards knew that there would be suitors for him on the trade market throughout his tenure in D.C.

Depending on how these next two months go, the Wizards will then be able to make as conscious of a decision as possible in whether or not to keep Valanciunas or trade him for draft capital down the line.

