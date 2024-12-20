Wizards Coach Loves G League Affiliate

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a strong relationship with their G League team.

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Washington Wizards and the rest of the NBA have seen the exponential rise of the G League over the past few years, and the 30 organizations in the league are starting to truly see the benefits of the minor league.

The Capital City Go-Go, who began playing in the 2018-19 season, were built in D.C. to serve as a developmental organization for the Wizards.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe believes it's important to utilize and take advantage of what the Go-Go has to offer.

“We use the Go-Go,” Keefe said. “We think that's a great place for our guys to when they're not always in the rotation getting minutes to get some time some game action to learn from the game, so it's really helpful for our whole organization.”

The Go-Go works directly with the Wizards, using the same system in order to get some players a chance to grow within the organization.

So far this season, the Go-Go are 10-5, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. Several Wizards, including Justin Champagnie, Johnny Davis and two-way center Tristan Vukcevic have seen action for the Go-Go, giving them a chance to get valuable reps that they may not have gotten with the NBA team in D.C.

This weekend, the Go-Go and the rest of the G League are competing at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando to have the opportunity to play in front of scouts for all 30 NBA teams. At that time, they will get to showcase themselves in hopes of getting a chance for more opportunities in basketball around the league and potentially overseas.

The Go-Go's next game is tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET against the Stockton Kings. The game can be watched on NBA TV.

