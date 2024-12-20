Wizards Health, Resolve Leads to Win vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards are back in the win column after a 123-114 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night inside Capital One Arena.
It shouldn't be considered a coincidence that the win came on the same night that the Wizards saw Malcolm Brogdon, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George return to the floor after missing the last few games with their respective injuries. The trio combined to score 41 of Washington's 47 bench points, including a season-high 25 from Brogdon.
Brogdon had a command on the second unit that was lacking in the games where he was absent, and he proved exactly why the Wizards acquired him in the first place. Having Brogdon on the floor to set the table and put his younger teammates in positions to succeed will help the Wizards tremendously.
The win is a reminder that the Wizards are on the right path despite the heavy avalanche of losing that came before and will likely come after. However, it's a sign that the Wizards are moving in the right direction.
A big part of the Wizards' struggles this season have been due to poor health, but now that the team is healthy, it will be intriguing to see how well it can do with more players available. If the team can piece together a few more wins in the next couple weeks, it could lead to them getting more value ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline for players like Brogdon, who may be on their way out.
Brogdon and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.
