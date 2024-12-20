Inside The Wizards

Wizards Snap Skid, Beat Hornets

The Washington Wizards are in the win column after beating the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are celebrating after a 123-114 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Wizards came into the game knowing they had an opportunity to grab a win, and they didn't waste it. They kept pace with the Hornets as no team led by more than two possessions throughout most of the game.

However, late in the fourth quarter, the Wizards began to slowly pull away, going on a 12-4 run to take the lead for good.

In the win, the Wizards were led by Jordan Poole, who scored a team-high 27 points. Malcolm Brogdon made his impact in the second unit, scoring 25 points off the bench.

The Hornets had a strong showing from All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, who scored a game-high 34 points and dished out 13 assists.

The victory marks just the fourth for the Wizards this season, so it means a lot for the young team that has undergone a lot of losing so far this season.

The Wizards will be back on the court Saturday on the road against the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
