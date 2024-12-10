Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Praises 'Total Professional' Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas is playing his part for the Washington Wizards.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (R) after their game against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jonas Valanciunas has been playing the role of consummate veteran for the Washington Wizards all season long.

After signing a three-year, $30 million contract over the summer with the Wizards, many tabbed him as a potential trade deadline candidate for other potential teams looking to add a piece to the frontcourt rotation before the postseason.

While his future is completely up in the air, he is doing everything he can to help this young, struggling Wizards team.

“JV tried to give us everything he’s got," Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said in his latest press conference after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies. "You know JV had a tough one last night and went the full toe-to-toe with [Nikola] Jokic and I thought he came out here and help set the tone tonight. He's been doing that all year for us, he's a total professional.”

Valanciunas had several options in free agency, some with contending teams, but he instead chose to sign with the Wizards knowing there was a chance the team wouldn't be very good. Could the money ($10 million average annual value) have played a role? Absolutely, it would be surprising if it didn't. He likely didn't have an offer out there that cost more than that.

Valanciunas is actively choosing to play with the Wizards, and regardless of how long his tenure is in the nation's capital, his professionalism and inspired play will have some kind of impact on the younger players on the roster, who could have a chance to be a big part of the Washington franchise plans when the team is contending again. His work now won't and shouldn't go unnoticed.

Valanciunas and the Wizards will take a few days off before heading to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

