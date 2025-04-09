Wizards HC Brian Keefe Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart
When a manager in corporate America receives an asset they most desperately needed, they tend to become happy in life. That asset will help the company advance. That has been the case for Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe.
The Wizards have the youngest team in the NBA. Trading former Wizard All-Star Bradley Beal was just the beginning of the ultimate plan for this team. The Wizards looked around the NBA and looked in the mirror as well to realize where they stood in the league. They recognized they weren't in any position to compete at a high level.
With that being said, they had to make the tough decision to trade Beal. They did the same thing for Kyle Kuzma. There was a deal in place last season that could have landed Kuzma in Dallas with the Mavericks. However, the deal was tabled. The Wizards may be upset with that decision because that deal could have landed them two first-round draft picks.
No matter the case, the Wizards have moved on in life as they have continued their rebuild. With the youngest team in the league, the team realized something was missing to further the advancement of these young players. The team realized they needed a veteran presence. That is why Marcus Smart is now with the team.
Marcus Smart has played with heart his entire basketball career. He has also had success in the league. He has already proven to be a valuable asset to the Wizards. When Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe was asked about Marcus Smart, Keefe described him as a "Tremendous leader, tremendous player."
Smart has been seen giving advice and coaching many of the young players on the team, particularly on the defensive end, which he specializes in. Washington Wizards Coach Brian Keefe went on to describe Smart as "Terrific" since his trade, especially with Washington’s younger players. No doubt, Smart's presence makes Coach Keefe's job a lot easier now. Coach Keefe is happy to have Smart on this team.
