Wizards Rookie Can Earn Respect and Attention from Stars
Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington has been aiming to please throughout his first year in the NBA.
Carrington's rookie campaign has been one to remember, to say the least. He has shown the ability to lead an offense. That is something not only the Wizards desire and need, but every team in the league does as well. The Wizards are happy to have him on their roster. Once his contract is up, there will be several teams placing bids on Carrington.
The Wizards are in position to keep him around for the long run. They have many reasons to do so as he continues to grow as a player and man both on and off the court. He has shown up to work despite facing off the court trials and tribulations. Carrington has already earned the respect of the Washington Wizards.
It doesn't end there for the rookie. His play may have earned the respect as well as the attention of his fellow peers in the NBA. Carrington may have earned the respect and attention of NBA All-Stars, too. As the season has gone on, the Wizards have developed more trust in Carrington. They have trusted him to put the ball in his hands and allowed him to make magic happen for the team.
The Wizards know Carrington is able to make plays both for himself and his teammates. His ability to make shots anywhere on the floor gives him an advantage with his crossover because the defenders don't know what to expect. That may have been the case for Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton as he tried defending the rookie.
To stop Carrington, Haliburton found himself on skates as the rookie crossed him over and caused him to fall in his defense. His efforts didn't go unnoticed as he tried his best to stop Carrington. However, Carrington may have gotten the best of Haliburton in this situation. That play alone may have earned the respect of Carrington from Haliburton as well as other stars around the league.
