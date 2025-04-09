Wizards Rookie Star Addresses Award Race
When you have success, the best thing to do is continue to work even harder. That is what the Washington Wizards have been preaching to their young core.
The Wizards may not have a record that tells you their team is successful. However, they certainly have a group of young players that have had a ton of tremendous success. Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr are just a few names of the rookies this team has that are destined to become stars in the league.
These players have been playing at a high level all season for the Wizards. The Wizards are thankful to have them as they have shown a tremendous amount of trust in them. They have put the ball in their hands at critical and crucial moments in many games throughout the season. They all have rose to the occasion every time as well.
However, it has been just one player who has truly been able to take advantage of his opportunity, Alex Sarr. Sarr was taken with the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He has had a green light all season for the Wizards as he didn't have a problem competing for minutes. Bub Carrington had to play behind Jordan Poole a lot of the time this season.
Before the trade of Kyle Kuzma, Kyshawn George had to compete with him for minutes. Sarr was given immediate access to the starting lineup with the Wizards. However, he hasn't played the way he is playing now all season. He has gotten better as the season went on.
As it stands today, Sarr seems like the rookie from the 2024 NBA Draft Class with the highest ceiling. The NBA Rookie of the Year Award will be awarded soon to one of these rookies.
"I definitely belong in the conversation," he said about the award.
It will be a close race between Sarr and Atlanta Hawks Forward Zaccharie Risacher. However, Sarr appears to have an edge on the number one overall pick.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!