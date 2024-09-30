Wizards Rookie Making Early Impression
The Washington Wizards will have a pair of first-round draft picks to monitor heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. One selection was made on their own, as they took French big man Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick. But the second came via trade.
In July, the Wizards swung a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Bub Carrington, who was taken by the Blazers with the 14th pick a couple of weeks prior.
While Sarr is considered to have the higher ceiling, it's Carrington that many are truly looking forward to going into the year.
Wizards head coach Brian Keefe singled out Carrington during media day, saying that he has been a standout in the gym thus far, via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network.
Carrington played his collegiate basketball at Pittsburgh and spent one season with the Panthers, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on 41.2/32.2/78.5 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-4 guard has a very impressive frame, and his 6-foot-8 wingspan indicates that he could develop into a terrific defender on the NBA level.
Carrington also displays great shot-creating ability, although his lack of a consistent perimeter jumper may present him some problems, particularly early on in his career.
The 19-year-old could also stand to add some bulk, but given that he is still just a teenager, he will almost surely fill out as he matures.
Carrington joins a group of young Washington players that includes Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert, Daniel Gafford and Sarr.
The Wizards' talent is very raw, but there is certainly some potential with the youngsters moving forward.
Of course, Washington needs to add some more pieces, and that is something the Wizards will do as they continue to facilitate their rebuild.
Washington won just 15 games last season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!