Wizards Rookie Predicted to Receive Major Honor
The Washington Wizards haven't had much to celebrate during their 3-19 campaign so far, but they have a few bright spots.
One of the positive points from the first quarter of the season has been rookie point guard Bub Carrington.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes projected that Carrington would end up on the All-Rookie Second Team by season's end.
"Carrington owns a minus-4.6 EPM, which puts him in the third percentile league-wide. Most of that owes to low usage and a 51.3 true shooting percentage that clocks in well below the league average," Hughes writes. "To Carrington's credit, he's shown the ability to get to spots on the floor, has good size for a primary ball-handler and rates in the 81st percentile in assist-to-usage rate, another way to say he tends to make the most of his passes."
The other players on the Second Team with Carrington are New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, Portland Trail Blazers big man Donovan Clingan and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey.
On the First Team, spots went out to Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Grizzlies sleeper Jaylen Wells, Philadelphia 76ers rising star Jared McCain and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks.
There are ways for Carrington to move up to the First Team by season's end, but he will have to get the ball in his hands more often to make that happen. There's a change Carrington could move back into the starting lineup if the Wizards trade Malcolm Brogdon at the trade deadline, but for now, the No. 14 overall pick out of Pitt will have to make do with the chances he has been given.
Carrington and the Wizards are back in action on Friday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!