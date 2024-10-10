Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie PG Represents Future

The Washington Wizards may have the future of their franchise at point guard.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards made a bold decision to trade back into the lottery in the 2024 NBA Draft after taking Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick.

In the deal, the Wizards had to part ways with promising forward Deni Avdija, but Washington is hoping to get a lot of value in return with Bub Carrington, who the team selected with the No. 14 overall pick.

Carrington, who turned 19 in July, is the sixth-youngest player in the NBA this season. Only fellow rookies Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors), Tidjane Salaun (Charlotte Hornets), Nikola Topic (Oklahoma City Thunder), Pacome Dadiet (New York Knicks) and Cam Christie (Los Angeles Clippers) are younger than Carrington.

On a rebuilding team, Carrington will be given the opportunity to learn a lot both on the sidelines and on the court, likely serving as the backup point guard to Jordan Poole early in the season. Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon was expected to fill that role, but he just underwent surgery on his hand after suffering an injury just before the team's preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors in Montreal.

Carrington played 18 minutes for the Wizards against the Raptors, and he looked very much like a rookie, making just one of his eight shots from the field. He did however find a way to get to the free throw line often, where he made five of seven attempts from the charity stripe.

If Carrington can use his 6-4 frame to draw fouls often, it will allow him to get points early in his career. From there, he can build his game as he gets better with the other facets that are needed in order to be a successful point guard in the NBA.

Either way, Carrington can use this season as a benchmark towards growing into the future franchise point guard the Wizards have been looking for since John Wall.

Jeremy Brener
