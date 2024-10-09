Wizards Star Names NBA's Only Untouchable Player
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is no secret to trade rumors. He was constantly thrown around in trade speculation during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, and things have not changed with the Wizards.
As a matter of fact, many feel that a Kuzma trade out of Washington is inevitable.
But Kuzma seems to understand that the NBA is a business and doesn't think that any player in the league is safe...except for one.
During an interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Kuzma revealed who he feels is the only untouchable player in basketball: San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.
"You see a lot of times when players get into trade talks, it affects their games. But it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day," Kuzma said. "One, it’s a business. Two, everybody in the NBA is tradable, except for (Wembanyama). And I’d still be playing basketball if I get traded, so why would I be thinking about anything other than trying to put the ball in the hoop?"
Kuzma makes a good point: Wembanyama is certainly untouchable.
Wembanyama played in 71 games during his rookie campaign last season, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks over 29.7 minutes a night on 46.5/32.5/79.6 shooting splits en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also earned a First-Team All-Defense selection.
And did we mention that he is 7-foot-4 and just 20 years old?
Kuzma, meanwhile, is not quite as fortunate.
Now heading into his eighth NBA season, the 29-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he registered 22.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists across 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from three-point range.
Solid numbers for sure, but Kuzma is not in the same stratosphere as Wembanyama in terms of overall impact. That being said, he will have value to someone and could fetch a decent return for the Wizards in a potential trade.
