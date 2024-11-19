Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Set New Career High

The Washington Wizards are seeing growth from one of their rookies.

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small guard Cam Thomas (24) drives the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
While the Washington Wizards fell 134-106 to the New York Knicks on Monday night inside Madison Square Garden, they got a positive outcome from rookie point guard Bub Carrington.

Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Pittsburgh, scored a career-high 18 points while making four 3-pointers in the loss.

Carrington has been one of the more impressive rookies in the league this season averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, and he is making the most of the opportunity that the Wizards have been giving him in the starting lineup.

Not many rookies are starting for their respective teams this season, but given the Wizards' current situation, they can afford to start Carrington and give him extended minutes that he wouldn't otherwise get on another team.

The Wizards are 2-11 and will likely continue to bring up the rear or get very close to it in the standings. That will give them the opportunity to start Carrington and allow him to grow with in-game opportunities and chances to start against some of the best players in the league.

Carrington has hit the double-digit threshold in four of his last five games, which is a sign that he is ready and capable of playing big minutes for the Wizards.

If he can continue along this trajectory, Carrington will likely be representing the Wizards at the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in February and he could warrant consideration for either of the All-Rookie teams at the end of the season.

Carrington and the Wizards are off for the next few days, but they will rest up and get back on the floor on Friday as they host the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Jeremy Brener
