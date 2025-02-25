Wizards Can't Miss in the Top Three
The Washington Wizards have a nice core of young players. The French connection of Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr are raw but has All-Star potential. Bub Carrington is a crafty combo guard who's a microwave scorer. Kyshawn George carries a confidence that is higher than his afro and Vukcevic is the future at the center position.
But, who is the face of the team? He's not on the team yet and could arrive after this year's NBA Draft. Three players in the top three could not only fit in Washington, they could be the face of the franchise for years to come:
Cooper Flagg
This one is obvious. Cooper Flagg is number one on 80% of draft boards for a reason. He's a true 3 and D star prospect who is a walking bucket and can defend at a high level, He would slide in at power forward and form an awesome defensive trio with Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr. He could be the face of a franchise desperate for one since the departure of John Wall.
Plus, Flagg would be marketable in a big market that may lose a very popular player in Alex Ovechkin and recently received one in the Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels. When you add in the fact that the Nationals have the number one pick in this year's MLB Draft, adding a player like Cooper Flagg would not only revive the Wizards, it would bring more hope to a desperate city.
Ace Bailey
Ace Bailey is a baller. He's a pure scorer who many compare to Paul George. For a team like the Wizards who lack a true number one scoring option outside of Jordan Poole, Bailey would be a glass of water in the desert, a welcome sight. He would thrive at small forward in Washington and enable Bilal Coulibaly to switch to shooting guard where his defense would balance the backcourt he would share with Jordan Poole.
Dylan Harper
Dylan Harper fits with what the Wizards are trying to do, create a team based on versitility and capability, 3 and D capability that is. He's a 6'6 combo guard who could fit in a backcourt with Jordan Poole. He could be the future point guard or a long-term compliment to Bub Carrington. He's crafty, athletic guard who reminds a lot of scouts of Cade Cunningham. He would thrive in DC.
The Wizards are in a good spot, but they can't miss an opportunity to draft a star and shorten their rebuild.
