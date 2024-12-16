Inside The Wizards

Wizards Flat in Loss to Celtics

The Washington Wizards couldn't get it done against the Boston Celtics.

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have extended their losing streak after a 112-98 loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.

It's the third time this season that the Celtics have beaten the Wizards in the nation's capital, and this one was over quickly after it started.

While the Wizards and Celtics kept things close during the first 10 minutes, Boston had a 10-0 run to end the first quarter that gave the road team the lead for good. The Wizards tried to stay competitive, but the deficit could never shrink.

All five Wizards in the starting lineup scored in double figures. Jordan Poole led the way with 21 points while Justin Champagnie and rookie Bub Carrington each notched a double-double with rebounds. For Carrington, he had a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

The Celtics were led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard added 15 points apiece.

The Wizards are now going to enjoy a few more days of rest before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

