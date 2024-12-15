Wizards Potential Top Pick Drills Amazing Buzzer Beater
The Washington Wizards are keeping an eye on potential players who could be considered for the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and their interest may have been piqued after what Rutgers guard Dylan Harper did against the Seton Hall Pirates.
With the game tied at 63 with 6.4 seconds left, Harper dribbled the ball up the court, pulled up from an NBA-range 3-pointer and casually sunk the shot to give Rutgers the three-point win.
Here's a look at the play:
While Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg is still the leading candidate to be the top overall selection, Harper is also making quite the case. He likely would have been considered as the top pick more in the 2024 NBA Draft against weaker top prospects in Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Wizards big man Alex Sarr.
There's no guarantee that the Wizards end up with the No. 1 overall pick, even though the team is 3-20 and holds the worst record in the NBA. That's why it's important to look at more than just Flagg when finding top prospects, and Harper could be the right fit.
While Harper could force the Wizards to make a change in the backcourt with either Jordan Poole or Bub Carrington, he would be the best player on the team while also occupying the highest ceiling.
There's still a lot of time between now and the end of June, giving the top prospects a chance to shuffle around the order, but plays like Harper's game-winner prove that the Wizards should have several strong options going into the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they play the defending champion Boston Celtics at home. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
