Former Wizards Forward Rerouted After Trade to Bucks
The Washington Wizards traded Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the deal that brought Khris Middleton to the nation's capital. However, that is not his final destination.
ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that Baldwin is being traded once again to the San Antonio Spurs, who have also had a busy trade deadline of their own.
The Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings earlier this week to pair with reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs had an open roster spot, but it remains to be seen if Baldwin will hold onto it.
With the trade deadline and buyout market looming, the Spurs could opt to cut Baldwin and fill the spot with someone who has a little more experience.
Baldwin, 22, is no stranger of being traded. One year after he was chosen with the No. 28 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, he was dealt to the Wizards in the deal that also brought in Jordan Poole.
Baldwin has averaged 2.1 points per game so far this season for the Wizards, but has spent some time in the G League as of late.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!