Wizards Rookie Believes He is Future Face of NBA
When you go to Las Vegas, you have to play hard or go home if you want to win big money. You have to be willing to take a shot at coming out on top, even if that means you are walking away with nothing. You have to be willing to gamble and live with the outcomes, whether they are good or bad. The Washington Wizards did that as they selected Tre Johnson in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Johnson wasn’t the pick the Wizards originally wanted. Ideally, they would have loved to land the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select Cooper Flagg. However, as they landed the fifth pick, the Wizards took a shot and gambled and landed a player who wasn’t a team need in Johnson. Johnson has expressed the utmost confidence in himself as he believes he will be the face of the league soon.
In an interview, Johnson was asked: "In the next five years, who will be the face of the league and why?" In response, Johnson said, “I have a good shot at it.” As he is inserted into a deep young roster of talented players with the Wizards, he certainly does have a good shot at it. He can simply come into the lineup and do what he does best: dominantly score the basketball.
Johnson went on further to say why he has a good shot at becoming the face of the league as he said, “I am somewhat likable and I have good enough skills to do it.” There were no lies detected in that statement there as he has arrived at Washington, worked hard, and built a strong reputation, foundation and relationship with everyone within the organization. Tre Johnson seems to be a player who loves the game of basketball and wants to win, too. He certainly has a good chance of becoming the face of the NBA soon, playing for the Washington Wizards.
