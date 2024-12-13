Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Preview: Worst Against Best

The Washington Wizards visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in December.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in Ohio for the second time this month as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

It's the second meeting between the two teams this month after the Cavs beat the Wizards last week in Cleveland in the NBA Cup finale. Since the two teams didn't qualify for the knockout stage, the league scheduled this matchup, which happens to be a rematch from East Group C play.

The Cavs easily handled the Wizards, who have the league's worst record at 3-19. The Wizards lost 16 consecutive games before beating the Denver Nuggets last week, snapping the long skid.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have the league's best record, and they will look to continue flexing their muscles and grabbing a win against the worst team in the league.

This will be a good test for the Wizards, but the team still has a lengthy injury report despite having four full days of rest since their last game. Either way, the Wizards will fight tooth and nail to try and grab the biggest upset win of the season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Information

  • Date, Location: Friday, December 13 - RocketMortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • PF Kyshawn George (OUT - ankle)
  • SG Corey Kispert (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - hamstring)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • SF Emoni Bates (OUT - knee)
  • SF Max Strus (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Evan Mobley (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Isaac Okoro
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

