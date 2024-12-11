Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Case to Draft Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey could be the next top pick for the Washington Wizards.

Dec 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks to pass as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Puff Johnson (5) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking for someone in the upcoming NBA Draft who can fit as a wing alongside Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly in the frontcourt.

While Cooper Flagg is likely the ideal person for this role, only one team will be able to draft the Duke freshman. The Wizards, holding the league's worst record, will almost certainly have a top-five selection, and if they don't land No. 1 overall, a player like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey could be a consolation prize.

"The draft's most gifted shot-making prospect, Bailey has the toolbox to become a valuable, high-usage wing scorer, an archetype teams prioritize early in the draft," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes. "Bailey's shot selection, heavy on midrange and scant on rim attempts, has highlighted his special knack for making tough shots, but also his limited handle, which frequently prevents him from getting into the teeth of the defense. This has, predictably, led to some inefficiency (just 48% on 2-point attempts), and is the central question in his projection -- teams are assessing the likelihood Bailey can be not only high usage, but high efficiency in the long run."

Bailey, a 6-10 forward, has shades of Brandon Miller and Paolo Banchero to his game as a lanky player with ball-handling capabilities.

The Wizards would give Bailey the green light to take over games and that could be a bad thing at first, but if they let him shoot out of slumps, he could eventually emerge into becoming one of the best young players in the game with his high ceiling and potential.

Bailey is a massive risk given the fact that there is no guarantee he becomes a star, but the Wizards are at a point in the rebuild where they can roll the dice on a player like him.

