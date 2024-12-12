Can Wizards Continue French Connection in NBA Draft?
The Washington Wizards have taken a French phenom with their first pick in each of the past two NBA Drafts, and there's a chance that the team could do it again next summer.
French point guard Nolan Traore is making waves overseas for Saint-Quentin in LNB Pro A, the same league that developed Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Victor Wembanyama, among other young French prospects.
Traore appeared at No. 5 on ESPN's top 100 draft board for the 2025 NBA Draft as the top international player.
"It's nearly unheard of for an 18-year-old to post a 30%-plus usage rate at this level of competition, something that's been done only once in the past 40 years of European basketball -- by a player named Victor Wembanyama," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony writes. "Traore did it as a 17-year-old last season in a small nine-game sample and is doing the same this year. But Traore's outsized role has taken a toll on his effectiveness, something we'll have to monitor as the season moves on, as he should be able to grow once his team's taxing two-game-per-week schedule lightens as Basketball Champions League play wraps up."
Traore has struggled with Saint-Quentin this season, averaging just 10 points per game while shooting just over 25 percent from beyond the 3-point line and 38 percent from the field.
It's a small sample size, so it's nothing something to freak out about, especially considering he is still only 18 years old.
Traore coming to the Wizards to team up with fellow countrymen in Coulibaly and Sarr could make Washington a prime landing spot for him. He likely would get more out of playing in Washington than in other places, and that could be extremely beneficial for the young point guard's overall development.
